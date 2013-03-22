Maggie Darling, A Modern romance. This was my ‘Martha Stewart’ novel, a lot of fun to write. Set in Connecticut, New York City, and Vermont, the story follows the romantic misadventures of a media goddess celebrated for her domestic skills. It begins at a Christmas Eve party among the wealthy and celebrateded, and ends in a Hartford crack house. It didn’t get a very fair shake from the reviewers who (naturally) failed to notice that it was funny. One of my personal favorites.



