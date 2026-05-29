Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
5h

Circumstances around this guy's hiring, including timing, inflated credentials, and "astro-turfing," are remarkably similar to another fellow that got hired in 2008 in Washington DC (B. Hussein O.). Just sayin'.

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
5h

Our entire government apparatus has been turned into one giant criminal enterprise. Both parties are participants and responsible.

That becomes clearer and clearer with every passing day.

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