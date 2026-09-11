Clusterfuck Nation

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geraldsd's avatar
geraldsd
5h

Get ready to vote and then fight. It’s not coming, it’s here.

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Lawrence B. Wheeler's avatar
Lawrence B. Wheeler
5h

An execrable Muzzy-Commie little prick from Uganda is mayor of the great city that was shaken to its bones a quarter century ago today by Muzzy thugs.

How in hell did his election ever happen? “Never forget!” indeed. I hope that scumbag doesn’t get within a mile of ground zero, but I’m confident he will make a very public appearance just in order to spite the city that he is soiling. A pox be upon him and upon his conflicting ideologies.

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