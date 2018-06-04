Behold the new Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Cleveland, Ohio, designed by Iranian-born, London-based, Farshid Moussavi. Yet another borg building? Why, of course. That is how museums of the newest “art” must be designed, as decreed by the hive-mind of the High Culture insiders. They must be entirely and absolutely unoriginal! They must conform to the ideology of the cutting edge, meaning they must be baffling, disorienting, devoid of semiotic content — besides a sinister suggestion that unwholesome things are contained within. Moussavi says of his building: Moussavi says of his building: “Our design for MOCA Cleveland aims to provide an ideal environment for artists and visitors and to foster creativity and variety in exhibitions and programs.” I dare anyone to be offended by that! The slanty windows are a cute touch. And you’ve got to love that little mouse-hole door. The slanty windows are a cute touch. And you’ve got to love that little mouse-hole door. Oh, get a load of the interior, below: the stuff of sci-fi nightmares. MC Escher Meets The Day the Earth Stood Still. No humans to ruin the picture, either.

Thanks to Hoyt King for the nomination

Uccchhh. Get me outa here!