Megaphone to distant alien civilizations? No, just a decommissioned Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket on San Francisco’s Geary Boulevard. Rather than scrap it, they transformed it into “street art.” (Probably would have been cheaper to take it down.) Geary Boulevard is one of the more remarkably depressing thoroughfares in urban America, considering that the city is among the top five most expensive places to live in the USA. Below: lined mostly with one and two story buildings of no discernible design aesthetic, it’s every bit as bleak and futureless as the Happy Motoring wastelands of Los Angeles.

Thanks to Beth Lisick for nominating this beauty.