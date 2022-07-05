Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page

And thanks to all my Patrons for your support

Behold, the 28-foot tall Afro-pick topped by a black power fist installed in New Orleans’ Lafayette Square by NOLA Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the result of a $7.2-million taxpayer grant to recognize black artists in honor of Juneteenth, the new national holiday (celebrated since its designation in 2021 on the Juneteenth of June every year). An earlier 8-foot high version executed by artist Hank Willis Thomas was installed opposite Philadelphia’s city hall in 2017. It was titled All Power to All People, to emphasize the spirit of inclusivity. With one of the highest per-capita murder rates among American cities, New Orleans might have considered a 28-foot-tall Glock G-29 model pistol would better represent the town’s current zeitgeist than a hair-pimping accessory that hasn’t been used much since the early 1970s. What one wonders: how exactly was that $7.2 million distributed among Mr. Thomas, the artist, and goodness knows how many hands in the city bureaucracy? Thanks to Jeff Mack for the nomination.

This web feature is sponsored by Sage Restoration