Behold the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana. Observe the interesting relationship between the incoherent building and the freeway on-ramp, with the mediating embellishment of chain-link fence. A better visual metaphor for the mechanized brutality of the mid-20th century would be hard to find. Yet, one might ask: does it make the city a more appealing place? Do you really want to be there? Or is it something to run shrieking from? Let it serve as a warning to all those surfing the tides of techno-narcissism as to where that ethos is taking us. Happy Independence Day everybody! And thanks to Stephen Truslow for nominating this humdinger.