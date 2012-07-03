London 2012 Olympic "Village" for athletes designed by the firm Delancey and Qatari Diar. The Olympics being industrial-strength sports, they apparently require industrial-ethos housing for participants. Hence, the return of the classic Modernist slab apartment super-block as first conceived in the early 20th century and replicated relentlessly world-wide ever since – especially in its most reviled form: the "projects" for poor people.

Compare the Olympic Village above with notorious British "council flat" housing (for poor people):

Or Compare to Soviet worker housing:

Thanks to Marc Szarkowski for bringing this to my attention.