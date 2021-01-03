Behold, the fabulous sculpture called “Jubilee!” installed next to the Home Suites 2 by Hilton (a hotel, if you’re wondering) at the Sea Shells Collections Shopping Center in Gulf Breeze Florida . It is supposed to represent three abstract fish in a vertical food chain — get it? Note the beauty of the concrete base! And convenient nearby, never-ever-been-used bike rack. Makes me want to rush around the corner to Panera and choke down a chipotle chicken avocado melt. The creators of this humdinger, Renaissance Fabrications, say, “the word ‘jubilee’ encompasses several meanings, including the following: celebration, hope, justice and a commitment to serve God with joy and in peace with our brothers and sisters.“It seemed like a timely choice,” I’ll say, a deep thought, fer sure. Especially with all those home mortgages and rents indefinitely deferred, and the national debt at $27-trillion. America, bend over and wait for that jubilee!

Thanks to James Doyle for the nomination. A healthy and sane 2021 to all!