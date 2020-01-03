Behold, Appleton Wisconsin’s new “Big Head” public sculpture by local artist Paul Bobrowitz, constructed of welded empty propane tanks. It occupies a site in one of Appleton’s historic districts. Contemporary art generally includes a manual of metaphysical theory to explain itself, but apparently this one was loosed upon the world without supporting documentation. The purpose, according to the Appleton Post Crescent newspaper is to “spark conversation.” The conversation sparked by it is largely on the order of how to get rid of the darn thing. It was initially slated to be there for two years. The city’s Municipal Services Committee is reconsidering the city’s approval. The Post Crescent observed: [Uber and Lyft driver] Debra Slagle said she takes a lot of out-of-towners past the sculpture en route to hotels. “I’ve never had a positive comment about that sculpture,” Slagle said. “I had one person who said, ‘Oh my God, is that up just for Halloween? That’s the most frightening thing I’ve ever seen.'”

Thanks to Bruce Mickelson for the nomination.