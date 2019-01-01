Behold, the new San Diego Superior Court tombstone… er, light box… er, hydroponic grow station… er, Pez dispenser (remember them?)? Nominator Joshua Hardgrove says: “It ironically consolidates San Diego County’s criminal trial, family, and civil courts into a 25-story monstrosity. Bringing all your problems into one central location, sure that sounds like a wise idea — consolidating California’s worst criminal offenders with custody hearings, divorces and separations and will and testament readings. Serial murderer at 2:00 PM, custody of 9 year old at 2:15, Lunch, Child court case at 3, Tee time at 4.” The ground floor and street treatment form the perfect setting for anxiety attacks as you contemplate the weight of California justice coming down around your ears. Plenty of free parking. Califiornia, “The Parking State!” Lots of work for valets!

Happy New Year everybody… and keep’em coming!