Beh0ld, this humdinger, The Wrapper” (artist’s rendering) designed by architect Eric Own Moss for Culver City, California, a dreary gerrymandered backwater of Los Angeles under the LAX flight-path. Is the building wearing a straight-jacket to prevent it from hurting itself? It demonstrates that the architecture “community” won’t tire of playing self-referential computer games with large objects that the public has to live with for generations. Developer Frederick Samitaur Smith told The LA Times it’s been repeatably delayed given the difficulty gaining city approvals for the structure, because of its unique exoskeleton. What a surprise! Notice the anticipated pedestrian activity around the building’s base. Makes Blade Runner look like Jimmy Stewart’s Bedford Falls. Happy New Year everybody!