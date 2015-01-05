Behold, another 80-story hotel / condo tower by the industrious Chicago architect Jeanne Gang for a site on the south bank of the Chicago River. I suggest this new style be labeled “architwerkture,” since it looks like a digitized schematic representation of something Miley Cyrus might do on an awards show. The project is a partnership with a Chinese real estate development company. Remember, an imperial society always erects its most grandiose buildings just before collapse. The joke is on Chicago. People get what they deserve, not what they expect.