Behold the stylish wastewater treatment plan in Durand, Wisconsin, 30 miles downstream from Eau Claire on the Chippewa River. Notice the interesting placement of the historical marker billboard with the blank planes of the wall, the single window, and the decorative logo — all very Zen gardenish. Of course, the real love was lavished on the front of the building, lest anyone suspect that this is not masterpiece of the Western canon. The building within a building scheme reminds me of the creature in the original Alien movie — a head within a head. Creepy as all get out. Well, this is how its done out in the American heartland. Shout-out to Nik Novak for sending’er in. He writes: “Stately symmetrical entrance? Two sets of Greek pillars? Manicured lawn leading to traditionally conceived, regionally renowned edifice?”