This abortion, an observation tower for Phoenix, AZ, is described by one wag as a giant toilet cleaning brush. Are you sick yet? Well, then get a load of the view:

Would you go up in a giant toilet cleaning brush to look at this wasteland of shitty Modernist boxes, surface parking, and auto emissions? The conceits of contemporary architecture are so far off the rails of what the human race needs that the profession may be beyond redemption. Below, check out the Brave New World androidal interior of this monstrosity. Are you having fun yet?

The PR for this describes it as "mixed use." I suppose you could also call it "pedestrian friendly."

Design by BIG Architects, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Thanks to Kathleen Dunley for sending it in.