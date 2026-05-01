Clusterfuck Nation

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JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
10h

As soon as Iran is wrapped up, things are going to get very spicy.

I truly hope to see these traitors brought to justice, and that goes right to the top. Maybe the Obama library can be converted in to a prison, which is what it looks like it was designed to be in the first place.

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
10hEdited

"[...] legal attacks against Mr. Trump, running back a decade, amounting to an ongoing coup, a comprehensive campaign of legalistic chicanery disguised as legality designed to overthrow the chief executive."

Would not such a circumstance allow for a special military tribunal to try those who have sought to depose the president? I don't know the answer, but if it can be done, we can cut through the BS rather quickly. As it stands, I believe the case against Comey passes the Brandenburg test. While the First Amendment protects even provocative or extremist speech, today’s volatile environment sharpens the issue: Comey’s post can only be construed as intentionally seeking to trigger immediate illegal acts. This is where that volatility becomes relevant - his message carried a real likelihood of causing such action. We live in an era in which a president has been impeached multiple times - once an extreme rarity - and has also faced multiple attempts on his life. What other conclusion could a reasonable person draw when viewing Comey’s photo?

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