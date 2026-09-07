Clusterfuck Nation

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Tony's avatar
Tony
6h

Good post but I feel compelled to point out that jet fuel cannot burn hot enough to melt structural steel. Who or what was behind the 9/11 atrocities is officially unknown to us.

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paul reese's avatar
paul reese
6h

I doubt the triple child murderer in Massachusetts will get off the hook. The jury is hung, there is very likely to be a re-trial. But it is a sign of how far our legal system has gone off the track.

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