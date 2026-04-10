Clusterfuck Nation

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Tom's avatar
Tom
13hEdited

"Their theology of jihad contains a permission structure for lying to their enemies to accomplish their aim"

Meanwhile in Israel...

MOSSAD's Credo: "By way of deception thou shalt do war"

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David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
13h

We need to knock Iran leadership out once and for all. It is clear that they speak Martian and every agreement we think we have is unintelligible to them. One of the features of Islam. Keep destroying the existing terrorist leadership until the rational people can seize power and reform the entire terrorist based country. Islam is the devil

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