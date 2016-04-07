These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2015. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Off County Road 52, South Argyle, New York

The Slate Hill Lily Farm, Salem, New York — SOLD

Goldenrod and Purple Asters — SOLD

The H & V Factory on the Battenkill

The Rexleigh Bridge in September

The Hydroelectric Site at Fort Miller, New York — SOLD

The Berry Plantings at Garden Works, West Hebron, New York

Ruins of the Plough Factory, Rexleigh, New York

Ruins of the Factory on Hill Street, Greenwich, NY

The H & V Factory at Clarks Mills, New York (2010)

Derby Road on a Summer Night — SOLD

From the Dix Bridge

Looking West on a September Night — SOLD

The Railroad Bridge Across the Hudson at Mechanicville, NY — SOLD

The Conversation — SOLD

THE BOOK