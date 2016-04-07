Gallery 9
En plein air paintings by JHK 2015
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2015. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
Off County Road 52, South Argyle, New York
The Slate Hill Lily Farm, Salem, New York — SOLD
Goldenrod and Purple Asters — SOLD
The H & V Factory on the Battenkill
The Rexleigh Bridge in September
The Hydroelectric Site at Fort Miller, New York — SOLD
The Berry Plantings at Garden Works, West Hebron, New York
Ruins of the Plough Factory, Rexleigh, New York
Ruins of the Factory on Hill Street, Greenwich, NY
The H & V Factory at Clarks Mills, New York (2010)
Derby Road on a Summer Night — SOLD
From the Dix Bridge
Looking West on a September Night — SOLD
The Railroad Bridge Across the Hudson at Mechanicville, NY — SOLD
The Conversation — SOLD
