Gallery 7
En plein air paintings by JHK 2011 & 2010 (+2003)
These paintings of the landscape around Saratoga and Washington counties, New York, were made in 2011, 2010 plus one from 2003. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
Kayakers on the Hudson River at Thurman
Rainy Day, Spring, Toward Greenfield
Corinth Gorge in Flood
Back of the Falls on Hudson, Hadley
Mohawk River at Rexford, Fall, 2010
The H &V Factory at Clarks Mills, 2010
The Ancient Schuyler Mansion off Route 4
Bacon Hill Looking East
The Big K, Greenwich, NY 2010 — SOLD
The Fourth of July
Front End
Hudson River in Spring Flood, Hudson Falls
River at Hudson Falls Summer 2010 — SOLD
March, Fish Creek
Ballston, Springtime, 2010
Fish Creek, Winter
Catherine 2003
