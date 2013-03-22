These paintings of the landscape around Saratoga and Washington counties, New York, were made in 2011, 2010 plus one from 2003. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Kayakers on the Hudson River at Thurman

Rainy Day, Spring, Toward Greenfield

Corinth Gorge in Flood

Back of the Falls on Hudson, Hadley

Mohawk River at Rexford, Fall, 2010

The H &V Factory at Clarks Mills, 2010

The Ancient Schuyler Mansion off Route 4

Bacon Hill Looking East

The Big K, Greenwich, NY 2010 — SOLD

The Fourth of July

Front End

Hudson River in Spring Flood, Hudson Falls

River at Hudson Falls Summer 2010 — SOLD

March, Fish Creek

Ballston, Springtime, 2010

Fish Creek, Winter

Catherine 2003

THE BOOK