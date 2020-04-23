These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2018 and 2019, except for two that date from way back in 2003, 2004, previously unpublished. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

The Dix Bridge at Clark’s Mills

Close to Home (House in Rupert, Vermont)

The Rice Seed-Packing Factory, Cambridge, NY

Junk Car, Argyle, NY — SOLD

Schoolhouse Hill, September

Schoolhouse Hill, October

Farmhouse on Center Falls Road, January

Building the New Bridge over the Battenkill, Clark’s Mills

Dunbar Road in October

Route 153 in September

RV and Barn with Corn, Hebron, New York — SOLD

An Artist on his Motif

(James L. McElhinny Painting off Skellie Road, Greenwich, NY 2003)

Woman Reading on a Rainy Day, 2004 — SOLD

Larry’s House, Cambridge, New York

Springtime, Off Route 40, North Easton, New York — SOLD

Route 372, September

House in Valley Falls, NY, April

Hudson River from the Dix Bridge, October (small)

Ballard’s House, Center Falls, Spring — SOLD

Hay Rolls off Dunbar Road, Cambridge, New York

Sacred Heart Lake September —SOLD

The Summit — SOLD

