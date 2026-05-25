Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Old Gyrene's avatar
Old Gyrene
17hEdited

"But the news media doesn’t really report on anything. It opines. It spins. It constructs story-lines for advantage, it gaslights, it perverts the consensus about reality out of existence, it just plain lies."

Once again, Mr. K put the full truth succinctly.

My first awareness of just how bad "the Media" is, was when I came home from my first tour in Vietnam in the Summer of '66.

What I was reading in the local paper and seeing on television, had nothing to do with the facts on the ground — and the misreporting only got worse as the years passed.

Trying to talk to my (ex) friends and neighbors was hopeless. I had to be lying about what was going on over there because "the newspaper" and "the TV" didn't lie.

I gave up after a week and just went back to Camp Pendleton three weeks early.

I was 19 years old at the time and my last comment to a particularly obnoxious neighbor ended with "...you, and the horse you rode in on", and I've never regretted saying that.

Almost 60 years later and that is still my basic response to the nay-sayers.

They do not deserve what our millions of war dead have earned for them.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Mike Pflum's avatar
Mike Pflum
18h

I would DEARLY love to believe every word of your commentary but I fear the numbers within the current American citizenry don't bode well for us. Tragically, America has a very poor memory and may well value the inconvenience they are suffering at the pump and in the market too much to stand up when called upon to do so. I'm deeply concerned that the brave souls we honor and charish today would be entirely disappointed to see the diminished value of the freedom they died to preserve. Hope I'm wrong. Hope Trump has an Ace up his sleeve, and there are enough of us left to back his play.

Reply
Share
68 replies
347 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture