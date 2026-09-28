Clusterfuck Nation

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Sir Tom of Northfield's avatar
Sir Tom of Northfield
18h

COLLEGE: If you're smart, you won’t need it. If you're stupid, it won’t help. Save your time and money.

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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
18h

"To restore trust, quit pretending that Covid-19 was anything but a nefarious exercise and prosecute the large number of pharma executives, hospital admins, doctors, bureaucrats, who enabled it to happen. Make personal responsibility for your body great again. Let RFKjr do his job."

For me, nothing will "restore trust"...

The destruction, harm, injuries and deaths were intentional.

The modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection shots NEVER should have been injected into a single human being.

They are inherently immunologically dangerous, injurious, and even fatal by their very design. The entire modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection platform MUST be banned.

But for those who (still) like to play enhanced Russian Roulette with their health and lives (more like 5 bullets, only one empty chamber)...

Here's my fake Big pHARMa ad:

ASK YOUR DOCTOR if transfection is right for you...

Do you want a modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" injection, under the guise of a "vaccine", to transfect the cells of tissues and organs inside your body...

Thereby hijacking your own cells' functions in order to produce foreign, non-self proteins...

Thereby initiating a predictable immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target and destroy as many of your formerly healthy cells that are now expressing foreign, non-self proteins as they can (because that's what the Killer T-cells do!)...

Starting a cascade of destruction/harm to the cells, tissues and organs inside your body...

Do you want a modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection injection that, by its very design, instructs your own cells to become "factories" for the production of foreign, non-self proteins...

Thereby sentencing those very cells (of tissues and organs inside your body) to death when your own immune system targets and kills those very cells...

Do you want a "vaccine" that hijacks your cellular functions, reprogramming your own cells to produce toxic, inflammatory non-self proteins, thereby sentencing those very cells to death via your own immune system??

Expected (intentional) effects include, but are not limited to: myocarditis, cardiac arrest, clots, neurological issues, autoimmune diseases, fertility issues, aggressive cancers, repeated infections, shedding onto others, death...and much more...

If you are too cognitively impaired or brain damaged from your previous "$afe & Effective" mRNA shots, or too brainwashed and indoctrinated into the cult of "The $cience" to admit that you were horrifically misinformed, deceived, & were/are wrong...

Then ask your doctor if the next modified mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" transfection bioweapon is right for you or your innocent children!

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