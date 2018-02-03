Well, now… here’s something we haven’t seen before: a glass Borg Box with some jaunty angles to liven the darn thing up. This humdinger is slated for downtown Mankato, Minnesota, a town with about as much architectural charm as a 1956 Norge Refrigerator. Note the screenshot below of the current condition of the corner where this UFO is about to land. One thing you have to admire about the rendering: they captured all the fluorescent lighting fixtures so well! These Midwestern clods have been busy destroying their small towns for several generations now. Wait until the buyer’s remorse sets in. Thanks to Matthias Leyrer for the nomination.