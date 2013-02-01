Behold the new Perot Museum of Science and History in Dallas, Texas in all its magnificent cubosity! Wow, what an original idea! A Modernist cube! Designed by Thom Mayne's Morphosis company. Apparently this building "morphed" from a packing crate into a museum.

For full effect, check out the context of the building (below): a wilderness of surface parking, freeway ramps, and pointless ambiguous "green spaces." Dallas has gotten exactly what it deserves, another monument to grandiosity and economic over-reach. Thanks to Stuart Mayfield for sending it in. He says: "It reminds me of the Borg Cube on Star Trek the Next Generation." (See below next.)

The Borg!