February 2013
Architectural Abortions from the USA and Around the World (And Sometimes Other Miscellany Infecting the Landscape)
Behold the new Perot Museum of Science and History in Dallas, Texas in all its magnificent cubosity! Wow, what an original idea! A Modernist cube! Designed by Thom Mayne's Morphosis company. Apparently this building "morphed" from a packing crate into a museum.
For full effect, check out the context of the building (below): a wilderness of surface parking, freeway ramps, and pointless ambiguous "green spaces." Dallas has gotten exactly what it deserves, another monument to grandiosity and economic over-reach. Thanks to Stuart Mayfield for sending it in. He says: "It reminds me of the Borg Cube on Star Trek the Next Generation." (See below next.)
The Borg!