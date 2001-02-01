First "Eyesore" contributed by a reader:

The winner: Roger Hopkins of Rochester, NY

Location: Fair Oaks Circle in Fairfax, VA

"Who wants to play with an eleven foot tall dog or with a Frisbee the size of a trash can cover? Even if there were a way to visit this "park" who would want to do it? Only the demented would want to venture beyond the end of the sidewalk and brave the 6 lanes of high speed traffic to get there. Once there, probably the most fun would be to jump up and down in the puddles resulting from the nearby office park parking lot runoff.. I'm not sure who could love this place, except maybe the guy who has the contract for mowing the grass and pruning the bushes."