Clusterfuck Nation

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Andy's avatar
Andy
21h

‘You have to wonder if CNN takes direction from the CIA…’ I think it’s called “Project Mockingbird.”

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
21hEdited

Did all of Fauci's previous perjuries before Congress occur prior to the pardon??

In any case, I simply look at it like, "What would happen to me if I did what he did?" I expect the inside of a jail cell would be some part of the answer.

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