1d

Stupid. There's only one country in that region with illegal nukes, and it's not Iran. It's also unrivaled in the "nutty" aggression category. Worse, they have the chutzpah to to perform all manners of heinous acts because they know the US has their back no matter what they do and even foots the bill with our own blood and treasure. Disgusting.

21h

There is no plausible scenario in which the US benefits from a large-scale attack on Iran. Iran would almost certainly block the Strait of Hormuz, send oil prices sky high, wreck our economy, and send the shaky market over the brink.

Iran is also quite capable of sinking our antiquated aircraft carriers, along with thousands of our troops – bearing in mind that the American public is traumatized when our persistent military mischief making occasionally causes us to lose even a handful.

Any of the above would forfeit any chance of the Elephants winning the midterm elections, instantly making Trump an ineffectual lame duck for the remainder of his term.

Against all of this, what benefit would the US enjoy in the improbable event of an easy, low-cost victory over Iran? Nothing much. Why, then, is this idiotic exercise proceeding? Who on earth can have the power to make the United States of America risk all for their sole benefit? Israel, of course.

Is there anything that can break their lethal hold on our geopolitics and free us to pursue our best interests? This may be it. Either this exercise fizzles out and looses us from Israel’s thrall, or our nation suffers a lethal self-inflicted wound while a tiny, insignificant country in the Middle East laughs at our demise.

