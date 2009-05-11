

Back in the golden age of American Flyfishing — say around 1913

— when technical innovation in a prissy and recondite sport was joined

by a new leisure class emanating from the white glove canyons of Wall

Street, some new-minted guru of angling came up with method for

whipping up action on a trout stream when no fish would rise to the

fly. It was really lame. The idea was to artificially create the

illusion of a mayfly hatch — that moment when the larva of, for

instance, Ephemerella subvaria, the Hendrickson mayfly, swims

to the surface, molts, and dries its newly unfurled adult wings in the

brisk spring air. This is famously the moment that drives trout crazy,

and when it occurs en masse, with zillions of mayflies “hatching” off

the water, a trout feeding-frenzy can ensue. The idea with the

artificial hatch was to pitch a fake Hendrickson fly made of feathers

and fur in so many furious, rapid casts that the dumb trout lurking

below would get suckered into a feeding frenzy — and, shortly, into

the buttered frying pan, with a nice “tuxedo” of cornmeal and bacon.

In the annals of flyfishing, this gambit has been all but

discredited, except among the mentally sub-normal who sometimes venture

over from the lumpen realm of crank-and-plug fishing in search of

improved social standing. But the tactic naturally transferred into the

precincts of finance, where it reappeared in such disparate practices

as Ponzi schemes and Keynesian “pump-priming.” Now it is being employed

at a scale never seen before, on an economy that is the equivalent of a

great dead river poisoned by the toxic effluents of the same society

that inhabits its banks (no pun intended). The dark secret of this

river is that the fish who once ran there are all dead.

Much has been made in recent weeks of “animal spirits” and the

“psychology of markets” in the hopes that mere attitudes might overcome

the laws of thermodynamics. Math wizardry has now yielded to

self-esteem building, an understandable sequence of events, since

trafficking in the mutant spawn of Wall Street algorithms has ended up

completely demoralizing the United States of America. Sadly, this is a

little like subjecting a man who has just watched his house burn down

to twelve segments of Oprah shows about the triumphal secrets of weight

loss.

The Great Wish across America is to resume the life of

comfort-and-convenience that seemed so nirvana-like just a few short

years ago, when the very constellations of the heavens might have been

renamed after heroic Atlanta realtors and Connecticut hedge fund

warriors, and the boomer portfolios groaned with earnings, and millions

of graying corporate salary mules dreamed of their approaching

retirement to a satori of golf and Viagra, and the interior decorators

grew so rich installing granite countertops that they could buy their

own houses in the East Hampton, and every microcephalic parking valet

in Las Vegas qualified for a bucket full of Ninja mortgages, and Lloyd

Blankfein could dream of divorcing his wife to marry his cappuccino

machine.

The choices now are stark and the kind of life on offer by the

future is rather austere. The job of the current president, and the

people who work with him, is to manage an epic contraction — let’s

say, to land a very large, loaded defect-ridden airplane that has both

run out of fuel and suffered grievous mechanical breakdown… and to

bring down that vehicle in an unfamiliar country filled with angry

savages. Sadly, the new president and his co-pilots just want to keep

the plane up there, circling. The president’s viziers are working

round-the-clock to come up with some way, some toggle-switch, that

might turn off the laws of gravity (which are not unrelated to the laws

of thermodynamics). But all they seem to be able to come up with are

mumbled prayers that are pale imitations of the algorithms once

concocted by the Wall Street engineers who designed the aircraft

they’re riding in.

Well, that’s enough conceits and metaphors for today.

We’ve digested the so-called “stress tests” for now with nary a

burp and in a few weeks General Motors will step into the dark cave of

bankruptcy. All the ancillary businesses linked to the US car-makers

face contraction and annihilation. A couple of things occur to me which

have not even entered the national debate on these matters: 1.) the US

will still need to manufacture engines and chassis for military

vehicles. Do we intend to send out to Mitsubishi for those things in

the years ahead? 2.) the US will need rolling stock (i.e. choo-choo

cars and engines) for a revived passenger railroad system. Do we intend

to buy all that from the quaint peoples of other lands? (While the US

workforce instead focuses on updated releases of Grand Theft Auto.)

At the moment, there is tremendous hoopla and jubilation over

the start-up of so many “shovel-ready” highway projects around America

— as if what we need most are additional circumferential freeways to

enhance the Happy Motoring lifestyle. How insane are we? Is this the

only thing we know how to do?

I remain confident that the months ahead will introduce the

American public and our leaders to a range of horrors that will begin

to penetrate our addled collective imagination. We’re far from done

with the crisis of banking and money and the related fiasco in

mortgages — which translates into the very real situation of many

people become homeless. It remains to be seen what may happen on the

food production scene, but the current severe shortage of capital and

the intense droughts shaping up around the world will resolve into a

much clearer picture by mid-summer. The price of oil has resumed

marching up and has now re-entered a range ($50-plus) that spun the

airline industry into bankruptcy last time around. Enough carnage has

already occurred on the jobs scene that the next act among many

chronically jobless may tilt toward desperation, anger, and violence.

The sporting goods shops around the nation are already rationing

ammunition.

It’s not just the stock markets that have decoupled from reality

as we enjoy the fragrant vapors of spring — it’s the entire conscious

consensus of everybody holding the levers of power and opinion. To put

it as simply as possible, we’re still sleepwalking into the future.

