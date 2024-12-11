We’re all for adaptive re-use of old buildings, but just maybe consider a little artistry in the execution of the project. This humdinger used to be St. Somebody’s church in Lawrence, Massachusetts, until a developer got ahold of it and dumped a packing crate over its head to build some commodity “housing.” It’s horrible enough brand-new, but imagine how it will age out. Nice treatment of the gothic windows on the original façade. Just brick-em up — with plywood option. Why bother saving it, really? The new windows on the packing-crate addition are remarkable, too, for their complete absence of aesthetic. They are, in fact, just holes in the wall covered in glass. If the units within are condos, as opposed to rentals, then I tremble for the future of the homeowner’s association that comes with the whole package. Flat roof failure warning ahead. Just sayin’. . . .

