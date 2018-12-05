Behold London’s latest shwingin’ skyscraper, the proposed “Tulip” designed by starchitect Norman Foster as a companion for the already-built “Gherkin” and “The Shard.” London has decided to make itself a freak show city in these waning days of techno-industrial narcissmo. Obviously, the Tulip’s slender stem does not allow for much office or apartment programming. It’s just a sight-seeing attraction. But have a good look at the scene rendered below for just how unappetizing the experience might be. (Uccchhh….) This is further evidence that empires on-the-ropes put up their most outlandish monuments just before they crash.

A salute to Derek Marcovic for the nomination

.