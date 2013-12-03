Behold this triple-header of 80-plus-story condo towers designed by Toronto hometown boy Frank Gehry for his place of birth (he’s lived in Los Angeles for decades).

Behold this triple-header of 80-plus-story condo towers designed by Toronto hometown boy Frank Gehry for his place of birth (he’s lived in Los Angeles for decades). They kind of look like three stacks of parcel post deliveries carelessly left on a loading dock. Gehry really ticked off the locals when he said that there were only two buildings in downtown Toronto that did not deserve to be torn town. The city planning staff says Gehry’s proposed buildings are too high, and they are right. About 77 stories too high in my opinion. Mr. Gehry has not gotten the news: the skyscraper is obsolete; we shouldn’t be building any more of them; they will turn from assets to liabilities almost instantly. Why? Because we are entering an age of capital and resource scarcities and these buildings will never be renovated.