Clusterfuck Nation

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Old Gyrene's avatar
Old Gyrene
19h

It is times like this that I ask myself if the Lefties can get any stupider.

Sadly, the answer is always: yes.

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Mun’s Frolick's avatar
Mun’s Frolick
19h

The Democrats are insurrectionists, reenacting the Nullification Crisis of 1832, having morphed into a dangerously deranged cult of monumental stupidity.

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