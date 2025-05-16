Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
7h

86 traces to the introduction of the F86 fighter in the Korean War. It was amazingly superior to opposing MiGs. Pilots returned from shooting down a few, saying they had “86’d” another MiG. From there it became standard lingo to kill something or someone. It’s pure ignorant fantasy to think comey doesn’t know this. Yeah, he needs to be jailed to preserve the fast-fading belief we still have laws in America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Devin Nickle's avatar
Devin Nickle
7h

This MF'er has the balls to threaten Trump after framing him. May he Epstein himself in Leavenworth. Asshole supreme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
293 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture