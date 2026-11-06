Half the country is doing an end-zone war dance, the other half is scratching its weary head. That was some election! But you know what? The numbers are a little. . . queer. I mean queer in the old-school sense. Peculiar. Puzzling. Kind of. . . fishy. . . maybe statistically impossible?

What I think happened: Democratic Party election ninja Marc Elias knocked himself out for two years registering new voters by the bale, as in manufacturing them. . . illegal aliens. . . homeless junkies. . . straight-up fictitious persons. . . in order to flood the zone with fake mail-in ballots, that is, in-your-face fraud. And the reason these finaglers did it was so that when the fraud was detected and announced, they could run the next play — which I have laid out in several previous blogs — namely their well-planned color revolution.

That is, to dare the president to do something about the in-your-face fraud, and when he does, to activate riots, which the president would respond to, and when he does, declare him to be illegitimate, a tyrant, and attempt to transfer federal authority to a panel of state governors. That’s their play, declared overtly and explicitly by a gang of Dem Party aligned NGO capos on recorded Zoom calls this past year. They are all remnants of the defunct USAID, the very officials who carried out color revolutions for years against Serbia, Georgia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, and other sovereign states.

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The reason that the Democrats went all-in on yet another national election fraud is because the party had evolved into nothing more than a criminal enterprise, a colossal racketeering operation and the ongoing cover-up of their activities was unraveling badly. For instance, a most blatantly obvious case, Minnesota, where Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan was implicated in assisting Governor Tim Walz’s involvement in Somali public health fraud, as well as running a Signal chat comms group that coordinated anti-ICE riots in Minneapolis last winter. On Tuesday, Flanagan defeated challenger Michele Tafoya by ten percentage points for a seat in the US Senate, where she will join the Trump impeachment crew. She should be in a federal court with Mr. Walz, charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Many Dem partisans are guilty of serious crimes and are liable for prosecution. They are desperate to capture as many government positions as possible to block any path leading to that outcome. Since the Constitution assigns election management to the states, it was crucial for the color revolutionists to gain control of the states’ election apparatus in this midterm election. Of course, under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2) federal law can override conflicting state laws or constitutions. This has been litigated all year long, especially in the DOJ’s demands to inspect state voter rolls, which several blue states refused to submit to. The question had not been settled before the midterms.

Wouldn’t you suppose that the DOJ will use AI (or SI) to match all the new voter registrations to actual persons who cast ballots? This is the kind of tedious and exacting task that used to take human workers months to accomplish, but can now be done in a day’s work. We’ll know soon enough just how fake the election was. The Democratic Party (and not a few RINOs) will denounce the discovery as “election denialism,” like they did the last several cycles. It’s not going to stick this time. Too many Americans are alert to their shenanigans. When that tactic fails, they’ll call out the Antifas and the jihadis to make a giant ruckus, and that’s when the main act of the color revolution plays out.

Make no mistake about it, a color revolution will amount to an insurrection. And under the Insurrection Act of 1807 (10 U.S.C. §§ 251–255) the president can deploy the armed forces (or call the National Guard into federal service) to restore civil order. President Eisenhower deployed the 101st Airborne in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957 to desegregate the schools. President Kennedy invoked the Insurrection Act three times during the Civil Rights unrest of 1962-63 in Alabama and Mississippi.

It is looking a little bit as if the president set a trap for these birds, daring them to try another rigged election. He has acted like Mr. Conviviality since Nov. 3, offering best wishes to the winners as the final numbers slowly spool out. Mr. Trump is a well-seasoned actor, of course, and his role for the moment is Cheshire Cat.

Stand by to see if this battle is joined — I think it will be. We’re entering an exceptionally sketchy several months of US history ahead. The Democrats have been flamboyantly talking shit about how they will punish and persecute anyone ever associated with the president. I think they will be most ruefully disappointed. Their primary target for the moment is Secretary of War Hegseth, for the obvious reason that he directs the armed forces. They won’t succeed in taking him off the game-board. And they won’t win the game, either.

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