Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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James Howard Kunstler's avatar
James Howard Kunstler
4h

You will see that a great many commenters here were successfully demoralized Yuri Bezmenov style. Get a hold of yourselves.

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
5h

“...if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”

I will say only this: I would rather stand upright against the winds soon to sweep across this country than seek shelter from the storm.

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