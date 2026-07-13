Clusterfuck Nation

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
6h

I get the Islam angle here, but I believe it is the tool the British still use in the oil price/danger game here since they have been taking a cut of Iranian oil since 1908. Brent Crude prices are set in England. Lloyds controls distribution pricing based on fear.

What else do London and the globalist bankers produce? Nothing but debtors. That is globalism: scarcity and debt. They don't even produce ships anymore.

The City of London is losing their grip on all of their should-be illegal games and I love Trump for finally brining this nonsense to a head.

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JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
6h

You can't negotiate with terrorists. It has always failed.

This war won't end until the people of Iran take back their country. I'm optimistic that forces behind the scenes are working on making that a reality.

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