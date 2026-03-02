Clusterfuck Nation

Debbie Wagner
1d

Everyone keeps saying we started a “war with Iran”. Actually, Iran has been killing Americans and undermining us at every turn for 47 years. President Trump is ENDING the war — and thus the continued threat of nuclear weapons —through limited military action. What President Trump promised was no more “forever wars”. He never said that all military action was off the table. That would have been foolish.

I support the president’s action. Someone finally had the courage to stand up to this global threat. There is still much work to be done but the continued stalemate is finally broken.

35 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
MH
1dEdited

Trump ran in 2024 on the huge issues of no war with Iran, full release of Epstein files, mass deportations, tariffs. We have gotten NONE of these. And he used his own powers, despite the promises of "America First" to break his own promise of no new foreign wars. What's more, he did so to begin a regional war of regime change in the Middle East with Iran.

I voted for Trump in the primaries and in the general election when I first became eligible to vote in '16, drawn in by his desire and promise to put Americans first and opposition to the Iraq war. I also did so in '20, and in '24. I will *never* vote Republican again until they put America First and Americans first. Trump and the Republicans have utterly betrayed MAGA and America First. He and the Republicans have lost their mandate to govern.

Trump was willing to leverage Republicans and let them lose to Hillary with a third-party split ticket in '16; guess what, he got what he wanted and became the nominee and eventually the president. He was willing to let Republicans lose to get what he wanted. I and many others are willing to make that same gambit. Until they put America First, do not let them continue to sell their globalist agenda in a pretty America First package. I am not going to vote in the midterms because of this war in Iran, in fact, I may vote Democrat. FUCK the Republican party for this. And, if the Republicans do not put America First in '28, I will vote split ticket or Democrat and let the party burn to the ground. There is no reason to keep voting for the party that dragged us into another Middle Eastern regime change war; this is not America First. I cannot and will not vote for the GOP until they put America First.

NEVER VANCE

NEVER RUBIO

Addendum: I'm getting a lot of messages implying I'm stupid or I have my head in the sand for breaking with Republicans. If you're not going to hold them accountable you're going to get the same thing year after year. Go ahead and seethe, I'm not voting R.

465 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
889 more comments...

