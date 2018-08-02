Behold, proposed apartment tower / water feature from the drawing boards (actually, the CAD studios) of China. Further proof that whatever might be done , will be done, no matter how fucking stupid. The list of things that might go wrong with this scheme is too long to trouble you with, but just start with the mold question. Imagine, too, the racket this will create for those living on the first four floors. Then move on to the structural issues…. Thanks to Andrew Pate for nominating this humdinger.