Presenting the First Baptist so-called Church of Hammond, Indiana, serving deep-fried Rotarian-style Christianity in the big box format. The resource fiesta of recent decades allowed idiots like these to go for quantity instead of quality in their buildings. The result: a cartoon of church in a cartoon of a culture in a cartoon of a nation. Meanwhile, the following news-flash came over the wires yesterday:

Hammond Church: Fired Pastor Admitted Sex With 17-Year-Old

Updated 08/02/12 – 7:07 a.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Officials First Baptist Church of Hammond., Ind., said Wednesday night fired Pastor Jack Schaap admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl who is a member of the church, prompting their decision to fire him this week.

CBS 2′s Brad Edwards reports, at a meeting with members of the congregation Wednesday night, church officials acknowledged Schaap is being investigated for misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The age of consent in Indiana is 16.

Published reports say the church does not expect charges to be filed in the case.

Cameras were not allowed in the meeting, but the congregation was told Schaap admitted to an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Terry Duff, chairman of the church’s Board of Deacons said he was informed of the conduct last Wednesday, then met with the board of deacons two or three times before confronting Schaap on Saturday. Duff said Schaap, who is married to the daughter of the church’s founder, admitted having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.