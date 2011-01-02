“. . . a fatal hit-and-run up in Cherokee has got you backed up some on eye-seventy-five. . . .” the radio announcer said, running down the hour’s traffic reports as though he were reciting last night’s baseball scores. I was at that moment motoring up a freeway myself, in a sub-compact rent-a-car, from Hartsfield airport, the mega-hub of the Sunbelt, toward the post-modern spires of Atlanta. It took a moment to sink in before I understood the import of that little news-flash: some motorist had been killed in a car crash by another driver who then sped away from the scene, up in the northern suburb of Cherokee, or possibly the general vicinity of Cherokee County (whatever) — and so thousands of other perfectly innocent commuters would now face pain-in-the-ass traffic delays, duration unknown, due to some dumb-ass incompetent driver who had gone and got him or herself killed at rush hour and therefore upset the supper plans of so many upstanding good drivers, that is, folks who have the goshdarn sense and the decency to pay attention to the road! Well, isn’t that enough to piss off the Pope?

It was a very strange moment in America. As a matter of intense current interest, Hurricane Floyd was at that hour churning off the Georgia coast, a few hundred miles away, like a colossal pillar of wrath, and nobody knew which direction it might take next, though Savannah was a good guess. In light of the situation, an unprecedented evacuation was underway along the entire southeast American coast, with horrendous traffic jams along every east-west interstate highway between Jacksonville and Cape Fear. Though the National Defense Interstate Highway System originally had been intended for just such mass evacuations, it had actually never been tested to this degree before. And, let’s face it, 1959 standards probably didn’t apply anymore. For one thing, the sheer number of motor vehicles was up exponentially. Not in forty-odd years, either, had a hurricane so large and fearsome behaved quite so erratically, and, what with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) all cranked up to grandstand for the CNN audience, and virtually every county and municipality along the southeast coast issuing official evacuation orders, the system had clogged up like the porkfat-lined vascular system of a baby boom Bubba behind the wheel of his beloved suburban utility vehicle (SUV), and, Lordy, the entire fretful coastal plain had become a united parking lot.

Of course, this mess was all occurring quite a ways from my then-current coordinates: approaching Ted Turner’s new vanity ballpark on the Downtown Connector (the combined I-75/I-85 corridor). The sky was blue, well, bluish-brownish-ochre really, due to the ozone-producing nitrogen oxides, and carbon particulate matter issuing from scores of thousands of other cars like mine similarly plying the overloaded freeway system of greater Atlanta that same moment. But this was Atlanta every day nowadays: one big-ass parking lot under a toxic pall from Hartsfield clear up to the brand new completely absurd Mall of Georgia (which we will get to presently). In fact, the whole city — if that’s what you could call this giant hairball of a thirteen-county demolition derby — had come under the most intense pressure to quit doing what it was doing and being what it had become.

In 1998, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had ruled that Atlanta was out of compliance with the 1990 Clean Air Act. The flipping of that little bureaucratic toggle had swift and horrendous consequences. Because of it, the metropolitan area stood to loose over $1 billion in federal highway funds plus, retroactively, an additional $700 million budgeted for road projects that were approved before the EPA ruling. In short, Atlanta would probably not even be able to maintain its existing highway mileage, let alone begin building the outer perimeter northern arc freeway that had been the collective wet dream of all the panting suburban realtors / commercial homebuilders / car dealers / strip-mall developers / parking-lot pavers, and other pathogenic characters who fed off the metastasizing tumors of suburban sprawl.

In the face of this catastrophic funding cutoff, the Georgia state government felt compelled to act. It created a regional superagency called the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA). The state vested GRTA with the power to create any kind of public transit system it wanted to in the suburban ring around Atlanta proper — light rail, buses, people movers, you name it — and it could compel each county to pay for it, or else confiscate that county’s highway money. GRTA was also given unprecedented powers to kill local developments or road projects of any kind or scope — malls, housing subdivisions, road-widening schemes, anything. The fifteen-member board could just say “no,” and that would be the end of it. What’s more, the legislation gave governor Roy Barnes even more extraordinary powers to hire and fire GRTA board members at will. He could dump the whole board with a phone call and appoint a new one, just like that. Of course, the opportunities for mischief in a system like this seemed bottomless (and Georgia had a long and deep record of political chicanery), but so far Barnes was the first governor to enjoy these prerogatives and no one really knew what would happen. Barnes was considered an upright, progressive figure, and he was the first governor in decades to come from the Atlanta metro area itself. Everyone in Georgia politics, friend or foe of the governor’s, was so nervous about the GRTA legislation that they referred to it jokingly as Give Roy Total Authority.

There was, however, at the same time, a gathering recognition among the prospering classes that the development explosion of the past thirty-odd years around Atlanta had begun to produce diminishing returns, as the geeks in econ might say, tending toward a decrease in the quality of life — to use the kind of euphemistic, understated, neutral language that was commonly employed to describe the fucking mess that even hardcore suburban growth cheerleaders, in their narcotic raptures of consumerism and gourmet coffee, had begun to dimly apprehend. Above all, traffic had become intolerable. That was pretty much the sole criterion for the quality of life in Atlanta: motoring convenience (or lack of). You dared not venture out anymore to a restaurant on a Friday evening in Buckhead, the Beverly Hills of Atlanta, unless you wanted to spend half the night listening to books-on-tape in your SUV. Routine mid-day trips to the supermarket now required the kind of strategic planning used in military re-supply campaigns under wartime conditions. Mothers with children were spending so many hours on chauffeuring duty that they qualified for livery licenses. Motorists were going mad, literally, behind the wheel — one berkserker tired of waiting at an intersection shot out the signal light with a handgun. The people of Atlanta were clearly driving themselves crazy with driving.

Culturally, though, the masses were not disposed to process this information rationally. It went against their current politics, their whole belief system, really, which boiled down to the notion that Atlanta was the ideal expression of democracy, free enterprise, and Christian destiny. There couldn’t be anything wrong with the form of the city, the way it had crept over the landscape in a dynamic efflorescence of money, power, and personal freedom, like a pulsating slime mold. Atlanta was doing what every other place in the country wished it could do, and in spades, producing unprecedented new wealth and prosperity. Atlanta was becoming a collection of fabulous Edge Cities, which, the cognoscenti would tell you, was what the future would be all about — brilliant sparkling satellite pods of corporate high-rise dynamism embedded in a wonderful matrix of leafy, tranquil dormitory suburbs, all tied together by a marvelously efficient personal transportation system that. . . wait a minute. This sounded suspiciously like that old bullshit from Le Corbusier, the Franco-Swiss avant-garde guru-fraud from the 1920s: the Plan Voison, Le Ville Radieuse, the Radiant City, the proposal to demolish a big hunk of Paris and replace it with Towers in a Park connected by freeways. You mean towers in a parking lot, Jane Jacobs had satirized the idea way back in 1961, because that’s the way it always worked out in the pathetically innocent, idealistic American experiments of the 1950s and 60s that inevitably took the form of high-rise subsidized housing, instant vertical slums, the Projects. The idea was so wholly discredited by the end of the century that it is embarrassing even to dredge it up again. Corb himself had tippy-toed back to the Paris authorities year after year from the 1920s to the 60s with his shopworn, dog-earedPlan Voison for the Right Bank and they laughed at him — even while they were planning La Defense. The Radiant City was the most conspicuous failure of all branches of Modernism, be it in the arts, the practical professions, or social science. It had been the butt of ridicule for generations. Nobody with half a brain took these ideas seriously anymore — except the people of the Sunbelt, USA, a regional group who, culturally speaking, had crawled out of the mud about twenty-three years ago.

By late 1999, then, Atlantans were having a very hard time understanding any of this beyond the visceral level. Everything in the economy of the moment was telling them to keep on doing more of the same. The EPA judgment of air quality noncompliance was an abstraction to them. It had nothing to do with real life — except perhaps as an illustration of the evil of Big Gubment. Pretty soon now they (they, you know, them) would come up with cleaner gas, or better catalytic converters, or some all-new-type of fuel, hydrogen cells or what-have-you, and all this fuss about ozone and carbon particulates would fade away like the headlines from the Cold War. Saying there was anything wrong with Atlanta was like being against America.