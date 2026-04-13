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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
8hEdited

Only a sickly dishonest entity - be that entity a person. a group, or an entire country - would defend its 'sovereign right' to do something that it would deny another sovereign entity. "Yes, we can have these weapons, but you cannot. Why? Because we say so, that's why!" Huh? Come again ...

Iran has *every* right to resist tyranny, even to the death. Oh, that Americans were just as brave and resolved to fight tyrants as those found in Washington and the banking and tech cartels. Our country would be so much better off, instead of swirling down the toilet bowl as we speak.

Fight they will, to the very end. And contrary to what we hear from the criminal regime in Washington and its propaganda machine, that fight will not go as well for the regime as they believe. Iranian Professor Marandi has stated, "Let them come, we are ready and waiting!" They are!

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Steve L's avatar
Steve L
8h

"Then there are the bridges, the power plants. FAFO mofos."

You're awfully bloodthirsty to see your government commit war crimes. What is wrong with you?

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