Behold the winner of eVolo Magazine’s 2016 Skyscraper Competition. I know… “Say, what…?” you say.

This latest exercise in techno-narcissism by trendster architects Yitan Sun and Jianshi Wu imagines the massive excavation of New York’s Central Park and the re-fashioning of its bedrock into a fantasy sunken wilderness landscape with a 1000-foot high glass wall around the whole shootin’ match. Maybe the genetic engineer techno-narcissists can be enlisted to supply a King Kong and a few tyrannosaurs to liven up the scene. (Or just set Donald J. Trump loose in it when the GOP mandarins pull the plug on his crusade for the White House.)

Note that one sign of cultural collapse is the widespread inability to distinguish mental health from mental illness.

We are so in trouble, Amercia.

Since there is literally no more to say about this self-evidently unspeakable lunacy, here are a couple of more down-to-earth vignettes from around the Anglo-American world as a sort of PS.

Thanks to reader John Egan:

Thanks to reader Stephen Flood in the UK: