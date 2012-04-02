Presenting the new Regional Transportation Center in Greenfield, Massachusetts, another humdinger from the anti-urban bureaucratic goodie-bag, clocking in at $13 million. By the way, do they mean "bus station?" I suppose they dare not speak those words since, in our culture, buses are for losers. Yet, the building expresses that idea perfectly. "Losers board here!" In fact, the style of architecture might be called Loser Attraction Box Moderne. Note the awkward massed form, the pointless change-of-material cladding gimmick, and the horrifying blank wall with its offensive texturing decoration.

Below, one block away, note Greenfield's downtown viewed from Court Square with its traditional Main Street buildings presenting a coherent urban ecology with some decorum and grace. WTF?

Thanks to Jimmy Drinkwater for nominating this one!