Okay, first off, what's with the parking? Can't somebody call maintenance and get all that crap out of the lot. It's inconvenient to have to stumble all the way up to this thing. And for what? There's room for at least a Whole Foods and a Radio Shack, but the leasing agent is obviously not doing his-or-her job. The long side of the building would be good for some of those "incubator" business places, too. As is, it's boring. Some juniper shrubs along the foundation line would help.

Second, what's with the phony historicism? We know that originally people used tree trunks to support the roofs of their ceremonial buildings, but why rub it in? Haven't we gone beyond that? We're not in the jungle anymore. Use plain honest stone blocks. Surely there's a Lowes in this burg.

Finally, you may have noticed that the weather's not too good in this place. Somebody get a bunch of blue tarpaulins on the darn thing before it rains!