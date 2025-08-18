Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Klar's avatar
John Klar
30m

A brilliant assessment, James.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beth Nicolaides's avatar
Beth Nicolaides
26m

I believe Zelenskyy acquired Florida property early in the war.

And apropos of not exactly rien, remember the train car footage of Starmer, Macron, and Merz coming back from Kiev, in which Merz covers up a tiny spoon on the tabletop and slides it toward himself?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture