Dial Press 1985

A favorite. Tour de force historical comedy (1803) about two bumbling botonists sent into the southern wilderness by Thomas Jefferson to look for something that isn’t there. In the spirit of Louis and Clark (who make cameo appearences). Replete with wild Indians, river rirates, the kidnapped son of Louis XVI, the lost colony of Roanoke, and much more. Still cracks me up.

The cover shown here is the trashy cover art of the paperback edition. The hardcover was much cooler — an old woodcut of a woman wrestling with an alligator. Will post that soon….

