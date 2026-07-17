Clusterfuck Nation

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Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
13h

The key point here is that declassifying these docs (very publicly) allows acceleration of grand jury proceedings, with any luck enabling indictments before midterms, which would IMO be quite energizing for the base of normal people who are sick of these thieving criminals, foreign and domestic, making a mockery of our self-governance and sovereignty. We live in hope.

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38 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
13h

Excellent essay! Seems like Microsoft was the landing pad for more than a few miscreants… I wonder what operating system every government computer runs on…. 🤔 Why, oh why, does Gonorrhea Gates have to have his meddlesome monkey-poxxed paws in everything?

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