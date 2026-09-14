Clusterfuck Nation

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Truman Verdun's avatar
Truman Verdun
11h

When a country is too hesitant or internally conflicted to correct itself, Reality will correct it--often with even more pain--like overdue compounded interest from delay.

Lincoln had something to say about a house divided against itself.

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Casey Jones's avatar
Casey Jones
10h

And so again the Stupid Party does the Gentlemen Don't Do That shit whilst the house burns down? Surprised not.

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