Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
10h

It would be richer than Rich if the second Dan Sullivan defeated both the incumbent and the nit wit running against him. The 69 year old retired forest service employee and school teacher goes to Washington! Clueless he decides the one thing he can do is create generational wealth for his family. Not too mention a couple of short million siphoned off as normal course of business goes a long way in a small fishing village in northern Alaska aka the 49th state. BTW you need Balto the lead sled dog to get that far north even in summer time…the republic burns and the faux Dan Sullivan gets rich in Congress. You can’t make it up. But then again a failed carpenter can become a US Senator from Vermont, be an avowed socialist and own three homes…while a dimwitted former bar waitress who used to steal her colleagues tips runs wild in The Queens borough of New York City and finds herself all Cinderella like in DC hanging with the failed carpenter flying around the country in private jets and attending The Met Gala…fear not! Never lose faith in the fact that one can never ever under estimate the abject stupidity of the American public writ large. It’s why the founders wrote the constitution. They goofed giving us a bill of rights, it hey it worked for a while. When the public does finally figure it out they do get angry and then all bets are off.

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Jeffrey Steckbeck's avatar
Jeffrey Steckbeck
10h

Why / how is it, that the worst evil doers never seem to get indicted; shut down; or die?

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