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Rocky A Rawlins's avatar
Rocky A Rawlins
12h

When a Political Party tells you they want to kill you, put you in camps, reeducate you... LISTEN TO THEM!

History is replete with People who did not heed that lesson and then were shocked when they were killed, put in camps, reeducated.

Many Jews voted for the NAZIs since they KNEW all of the extremist talk was just that... Talk.

The Kulaks under Stalin.

The Educated under Mao

The City dwellers under Pol Pot.

When they say they want to kill you... BELIEVE them!!!!

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
13hEdited

“Stand your ground, don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”

- Captain John Parker at the Battle of Lexington on April 19, 1775.

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